Meghalaya, Manipur & Tripura 50th Foundation Day Celebrations; Know Its History & Journey Towards Progress

The year 2022 points-out the 50th Foundation Day of Tripura, Manipur & Meghalaya – a date which marks their vibrant contributions into national development, showcasing their rich cultures and traditions.

True unity & brotherhood of the citizens hailing from these states during challenges and struggles depict their strength to tackle all obstacles. Playing a major role into the freedom struggle of the nation, all these three states have time and again portrayed their innovation and skills to enhance the stature of India.

During this auspicious occasion, the Prime Minister, President along with other political stalwarts have greeted the people and applauded their potential in bringing an all-round development among the masses.

Soon after India attained independence from British rule, the princely states that blended into the Indian Union started receiving statehood. During this process, Tripura and Manipur were granted with the status of Union Territories (UTs).

Meanwhile, Meghalaya was still a part of Assam, and the much-famed recognition of seven sisters were not yet formed then. Similarly, in 1969, Meghalaya finally received autonomous state recognition through the Assam Reorganization (Meghalaya) Act, 1969. But it was only on January 21, 1971, with the introduction of the concerned act that all the three states – Tripura, Meghalaya and Manipur attained their much deserved recognition and became a full-fledged state. This day is marked as the “Foundation Day” of these 3 northeastern states.