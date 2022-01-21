Meghalaya, Manipur & Tripura 50th Foundation Day Celebrations; Know Its History & Journey Towards Progress

NET Web Desk

The year 2022 points-out the 50th Foundation Day of Tripura, Manipur & Meghalaya – a date which marks their vibrant contributions into national development, showcasing their rich cultures and traditions.

True unity & brotherhood of the citizens hailing from these states during challenges and struggles depict their strength to tackle all obstacles. Playing a major role into the freedom struggle of the nation, all these three states have time and again portrayed their innovation and skills to enhance the stature of India.

During this auspicious occasion, the Prime Minister, President along with other political stalwarts have greeted the people and applauded their potential in bringing an all-round development among the masses.

Greetings to the people of Manipur, Meghalaya and Tripura on their Statehood Days. These states are making vibrant contributions to India’s development. Praying for their constant progress. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 21, 2022

Greetings to the people of Manipur, Meghalaya and Tripura on Statehood Day. These states, full of natural riches, represent the vibrant culture and unique traditions of our northeast. My best wishes to the citizens of these states for a happy and prosperous future. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 21, 2022

Heartiest greetings to 37 Lakh people of #Tripura on 50th statehood day It is an honour for me to serve the land of Maa Tripurasundari & It's people. May the state reach new heights of success with the blessings of Maa Tripurasundari & Maa bless everyone with peace & prosperity. pic.twitter.com/yVvZM6X881 — Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) January 20, 2022

Extending warmest regards to the residents of Manipur on their statehood day. May this state of vibrant culture achieve new heights and people of the state attain peace and prosperity. #ManipurStatehoodDay pic.twitter.com/9dvpt19xQo — Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) January 21, 2022

Heartiest greetings to brothers and sisters of Meghalaya on their statehood day. May this state of pristine beauty and serene nature continues to prosper further. #MeghalayaStatehoodDay pic.twitter.com/AgiapzAB2T — Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) January 21, 2022

I extend my warm greetings to the people of Manipur on the occasion of Statehood Day. Since attainment of Statehood, we have had an eventful journey of development. On this day, let us resolve to work relentlessly towards building a progressive and peaceful Manipur. — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) January 21, 2022

Thank you for your warm wishes Hon’ble HM, Sh. @AmitShah Ji. Blessings and greetings on behalf of the people of Meghalaya 🙏🏼 https://t.co/5i3tpfLcAo — Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) January 21, 2022

Thank you Hon’ble PM, Sh. @narendramodi Ji. Under your leadership, Meghalaya & NE will continue to make great strides & contribute to the overall growth of the nation. Blessings on behalf of the people of Meghalaya🙏🏼 https://t.co/F2vC70EiYJ — Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) January 21, 2022

Thank you Hon’ble PM, @narendramodi Ji for your special address on Meghalaya’s 50th Statehood Day 🙏🏼 https://t.co/PUX8B2nVva — Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) January 21, 2022

Soon after India attained independence from British rule, the princely states that blended into the Indian Union started receiving statehood. During this process, Tripura and Manipur were granted with the status of Union Territories (UTs).

Meanwhile, Meghalaya was still a part of Assam, and the much-famed recognition of seven sisters were not yet formed then. Similarly, in 1969, Meghalaya finally received autonomous state recognition through the Assam Reorganization (Meghalaya) Act, 1969. But it was only on January 21, 1971, with the introduction of the concerned act that all the three states – Tripura, Meghalaya and Manipur attained their much deserved recognition and became a full-fledged state. This day is marked as the “Foundation Day” of these 3 northeastern states.