Mizoram Governor Extends Aid To BRO Officials For Initiating Ongoing Projects 

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

‘Project Pushpak’ of Border Roads Organization (BRO) today called-on the Mizoram Governor Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati at Raj Bhavan to discuss various road projects and in particular, the highways projects undertaken along the state’s borders.

The Governor lauded the works of BRO in maintaining the roads within the state which stood as an important factor for national security, and extended his help for their ongoing projects.

Meanwhile, the Chief Engineer of Project Pushpak, PN Yadav gave a detailed Powerpoint (PPT) presentation on the 14 roads stretching 757 kms which are currently under the operation of BRO.

Under Project Pushpak, roads in Southern Mizoram have been placed under 1A priority. They reported to the Governor that the Kawnpui – Durtlang – Aizawl road which is currently under 1B priority needs to be upgraded to 1A so that re-alignment projects can soon get into operation.