Mizoram : Human Skeletal Remains Unearthed In Pukpui Village

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

In a tragic incident, the local populace and members of Mizoram Prayer Fellowship (MPF) were in for a surprise, after several skeletal remains were recovered from Darkhuang mountains at Pukpui Village, Lunglei district.

Recovered by MPF members, these remains included – legs and bones of the human body. According to the Pukpui Village Council Secretary Lalduhawma, members of Mizoram Prayer Fellowship have hired a JCB excavator to flatten the areas of the mountain for their prayer site, which unearthed the bone fragments.

Lalduhawma added that the Village Council have made a request to the prayer fellowship to halt their work after this incident.

Furthermore, the experts/archeologists have collected the bones unearthed from the mountain, which will be send to forensic test for carrying-out carbon dating.