Mizoram : Large Stash Of Explosives Recovered From Siaha; 2 Held

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

In a major operation against anti-national activities, the Assam Rifles personnel on Thursday recovered a huge cache of explosives and other war like stores and apprehended 3 cadres of banned militant outfits from Siaha district.

Based on specific inputs on movements of militants and transportation of war-like stores, a major operation was launched by Assam Rifles personnel from Tuipang post of Lunglei Battalion along with police representatives stationed at Tipa police station of Siaha District on Thursday at a location adjacent to border villages of Zawngling of Siaha district.

Accordingly, the Assam Rifles team along with Police representatives established a check post on Tuipang – Zawngling stretch and intercepted a mini truck carrying a total of 2500 kgs of explosives and 4500 meters of detonator.

The security forces have nabbed a total of 3 cadres travelling in the vehicle, who were later handed-over to the police officials. Its worthy to note that utilization of such war-like stores could have endangered the lives of innocent people and led to various illegal activities. Furthermore, this operation is believed to be a huge set-back for all anti national activists and their operations along the Indo-Myanmar Border.