Nagaland : Electricity Outage Halts Availability Of Uninterrupted Oxygen Supply In Wokha

NET Web Desk

The availability of an effective medical infrastructure and the continuous supply of medical oxygen is critical for authorities and medical fraternities, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, this scenario stands to be someway different in the Wokha district of Nagaland.

According to a DIPR report, the Oxygen Plant at Dr. Motsuo Memorial District Hospital, which was installed on October 21, remained inoperable due to a power outage.

The Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Wokha, Dr. Tumchobeni Kikon raised the issue during a monthly District Planning & Development Board (DPDB) meeting on Thursday while presenting the COVID-19 scenario report, and requested immediate intervention from the concerned Board.

The DC stated that despite repeated efforts from the Wokha DPDB and COVID-19 District Task Force (DTF), the installation of a separate transformer for the hospital remained unsuccessful.

It has also requested that the concerned department install the same as soon as possible, as various health care equipment/facilities installed at the hospital have become non-functional.

Meanwhile, the District Hospital, in a briefing on the COVID-19 preparedness status, stated that the hospital currently has 10 Intensive Care Units (ICUs), 4 Isolation Units, and 9 beds.

The CMO also requested everyone involved to “spread awareness and encourage and motivate public to get vaccinated as the department will be conducting colony-wise vaccination drive from next week.” – the DIPR report further reads.

During the meeting, chaired by Vice Chairman DPDB & DC Wokha, Orenthung Lotha, the board also recommended the registration of society – NNM Foundation, Pangti Village “for consideration to higher authority”.