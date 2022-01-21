Nagaland : Mon District Launches Web-Based Application – AI Component To Combat TB

NET Web Desk

Artificial intelligence and its components have been widely publicized for their ability to better diagnose several diseases from imaging data, aiming to identify potential applications of machine learning in the field of infectious diseases and showcasing how artificial intelligence is tackling infectious disease. Similarly, in an attempt to combat Tuberculosis (TB), a mobile and web-based application known as qTrack has been launched at Mon district hospital on January 18 for tackling Tuberculosis (TB).

According to a press release issued by DC Mon, Thavaseelan K, the mobile & web-based application has been developed by qure.ai. This technology endorsed by the World Health Organization (WHO) is an Artificial Intelligence (AI) based Chest X-Ray (CXR) interpretation tool trained on over 3.5 million CXRs and can identify 29 abnormalities, informed a press release issued by the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mon.

Complemented by CAD Software, this application is an alternative to human interpretation of digital chest X-Rays for screening and triage for TB. “It can detect findings suggestive of Tuberculosis (TB) and aids several TB screening programs across the world.” – the press release further reads.

“qTrack converts analogue CXRs to DICOM images simply by capturing the CXR film using a phone camera which is then read by qXR. A CXR film illuminated by a lightbox (to minimizethe artefacts of imaging) coupled with a Smartphone and AI model can thus provide results instantly.” – mentions the release.

Furthermore, the press release adds that “In a facility where radiologists are not available, the qTrack platform augments or helps the doctor in screening and interpretation of X-ray findings to diagnose TB cases in sputum and CBNAAT negative patients but have signs and symptoms of TB.”