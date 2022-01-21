Nagaland : Open Data Day – Presenting Roadmap For ‘City Planning’ Organized In Kohima 

Loreni Tsanglao, NET Correspondent, Nagaland

Kohima Smart City Development Limited (KSCDL) today organized an Open Data Day at Kohima Municipal Council (KMC), New Super Market building, Kohima.

An initiative of the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs (MoHUA), Government of India, ‘Open Data Day’ depicts part of a series of pre-events leading-up to the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav – Smart Cities : Smart Urbanization’ conference slated to be held next month in Surat.

The Administrator & PIO, KMC, T. Lanusenla Longkumer delivered the keynote address, and spoke on the significance of providing accurate data as it is used in the policy making and planning of the Government which in turn impacts the development of the State. She also appealed that if a person is a resident of Kohima city they should avail benefits from the city itself and not from their native village, which in turn will help in presenting an accurate data in planning for the city.

City Data Officer & General Manager (Planning) KSCDL, Kezhochole Rhetso gave a highlight on how various data is used in urban planning, and she stated that private agencies and every individual play a very important role in providing accurate data.

Additional Director, Economics & Statistics, Charles N. Kikon gave an overview of how various information at different level is collected and compiled by the Department which is used for policy making. He lamented that the State is lacking in quality data which hampers the State’s statistical system, and added that wrong statistics will give wrong policies.

Assistant Director, Directorate of Census Operation, Nagaland, Mhathung Rangthang shared on the administrative setup of the Census Office, and the various surveys conducted by it.

GIS Expert, Nagaland Science & Technology Council, Department of Science & Technology, Thsope Medo highlighted the Department’s role in providing data through Geographic Information System, and how the data provided through GIS has helped in checking whether actual work is implemented.