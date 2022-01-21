Nagaland : Out-Of-Turn Promotion & DGP Commendation Award Ceremony Held At Kohima

Loreni Tsanglao, NET Correspondent, Nagaland

In an attempt to recognize the exemplary work initiated by police personnel, an Out of Turn Promotion and Director General of Police (DGP) Commendation Disc Award Ceremony was held today at PHQ Central Lobby, Kohima.

The DIG (CID/HR & SJ), Roopa. M, IPS while mentioning the background of the Out of Turn Promotion (OTP) said that 9 (nine) personnel from the Narcotics Branch functioning under IGP (CID) have been given OTP for their exemplary work. The 9 personnel along with Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI), Zasilie were detailed to perform duty at the Narcotic Check Point, Khuzama with a mandate of prevention and detection of smuggling of contraband items along the inter-state boundary during the period between September 27, 2021 to October 4, 2021. During this period, the team seized : 46 soap cases of Heroin weighing 552 grams worth Rs. 1.5 Crore, 12 packets of opium weighing 12kgs worth Rs. 1.2 crores, and the team also detected and seized 290 gold bars packed in 29 packets worth Rs 23.10 crores.

She further stated that the above seizure of gold bars by the team was one of the largest seizure not only in the State but also in the entire country. Roopa also said that exemplary work of the team fulfilled the criteria for Out of Turn Promotion as laid down in section C (iii) of the Office Memorandum dated 30.07.2018 which states the arrest of gangs of Property – Criminals with recovery of properties worth Rs 1 crore and above. Hence, the Board recommend the promotion to all the 9 members of the team.

The following are the recipients of the Out of Turn Promotion : Zasilie, ASI; Abemo Ezung, HAV; Y. Wilson Patton, HAV; Zhovio Kotso, NK; Limayanger, UBC; Ralanbemo, UBC; Chingyom C.M Konyak, Constable; Tayongmeren Ao, Constable; Vilavotuo Suokhrie, UBC and Kilangla Jamir, C/N (W/P).

In recognition of their sincerity, dedication and devotion to service, the following officials and personnel of the Special Task Force (STF) of Nagaland Police were awarded the DGP Nagaland Commendation Disc Award : Imliri Ao, ABI; John Tsopoe, HAV; Khenito Wotsa, HAV; K.H Ramesh Singh, HAV; Hoto Sumi, HAV; N. Hokato Sumi, HAV; Mudozhoyi Naik; Yanbeo C/N; Nawang Konyak C/N and Y. Nyanbemo Kikon C/N.

DGP Nagaland, T. John Longkumer, IPS congratulated all the recipients and mentioned that they have all set an instance that Nagaland Police incorporates of dedicated & sincere women and men who perform duty for the betterment of the society.

He also said that the Department is very proud of all these personnel, who will now encourage, challenge and motivate other police personnel in their department. The DGP further added that everyone should put a little extra effort to achieve or complete their assigned duties and should try to generate interest in their job and perform duties with full commitment.