Omicron Threat : Sikkim Government Terrified On Sudden Spurt Of COVID-19 Infections

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

Amid the spurt in COVID-19 infections, the ‘Omicron’ scare has escalated tensions among medical fraternities of Sikkim. As per the state IEC Officer, Sonam Gyaltsen Bhutia, the state government is unaware if the ‘Omicron’ variant has set its foot into the tiny Himalayan state, “we are unaware if Omicron infections has set its foot into the state, as the reports of genome sequencing have not yet arrived which was sent to New Delhi so we cannot say whether it is Omicron or not but in earlier genome sequencing there were reports of Delta variant so we have to wait for report.”

“Even though reports for the same have not yet arrived but people arriving to hospitals with similar symptoms, such as – sore of throat, fever, headache and diarrhea in some cases so we are doubtful if the surge in cases is due to Omicron” – informed Bhutia.

Its worthy to note that Sikkim has recorded 368 COVID-19 infections, out of 1237 samples tested on Thursday. However, the positivity rate was reported to be 29.7%, informed the Health department.