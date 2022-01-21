‘Sikkim Miss Limboo 2022’ : First-Of-Its-Kind Beauty Pageant To Be Organized Among Limboo Community

Audition for Sikkim Miss Limboo 2022 organized by Yuma Samyo Songjumbho (YSS) is all set to begin from January 25 next. Hosted through a virtual mode due to ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, ‘Sikkim Miss Limboo 2022’ is first-of-its-kind event initiated among the Limboo tribal community.

The Cultural Secretary of YSS, Binita Limboo asserted that concerned event is a first-time cultural beauty pageant organized for the community. “We have already received more than 50 entries and are expecting more in coming days. Till January 25, one can apply from Yuma Samyo Songjumbho official facebook page and we have earmarked budget for crown and cash prize.” – mentioned Binita.

She further thanked the state government for emerging as a constant support in organizing this event.

The main aim of this pageant deals with promoting and generating awareness on tradition and culture of Limboo community. “The contestants should atleast be able to introduce herself in Limboo language.” shared Binita.

Meanwhile, one of the Judges for the concerned pageant, Nisha Subba shared “we have opted for online mode of selection because of Covid -19 rules. Before January 25, one can send their talent videos through Whatsapp from which we will judge and after that through Google meet or any other platform we will check their confidence levels and other elements like – personality, speaking skills, etc.”