Statehood Day Celebrations : Union Home Minister Releases ‘Lakshya 2047’ – Action Plan For Next 25 Yrs

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, January 21, 2022 : On the auspicious occasion of ’50th Statehood Day’ celebrations of Tripura at Agartala on Friday, the union Home minister Amit Shah today launched ‘Lakshya 2047’ document and ‘Commemorative Postage Stamp’ – a booklet prepared by Tripura government on its action plan for the next 25 years, through video conference from New Delhi.

In this launching and celebration programme, Tripura’s Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma, union minister of state for Social Justice and Empowerment Pratima Bhoumik, council of ministers and chief secretary Kumar Alok were present.

The union minister also officially launched a postal stamp of “India Perfume” which is dedicated to rich Agar reserve of Tripura.

Shah said, “This Lakshya 2047 booklet is not merely an official booklet. This document described the aspirations and hopes of people of this state. This booklet revealed progress in the six sectors- agriculture, education, climate change and environment, investment etc.”

Castigating the previous Left Front government, Shah said, “North East India is earlier meant to be a den of corruption. The funds meant for public welfare, lion’s share of those were misused. Now, NEDA (North East Democratic Alliance) has expanded its base in all eight states and these governments have ensured that people get what they deserve”.

He has also hailed the Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb and said “Peace has ensured across the state after formation of the BJP government in Tripura”.

Meanwhile, in a video message for the people of Tripura on it’s statehood day celebration, the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi paid tributes to the people who have contributed to the establishment and development of Tripura. He acknowledged the dignity and contribution of the state from the period of Manikya Dynasty. He praised the unity and collective efforts of the people of the state.

The Prime Minister underlined the three years of meaningful development and said that Tripura is becoming a land of opportunities under the aegis of relentless efforts of the double engine government.

Highlighting the state’s excellent performance on many of the development parameters, the Prime Minister said that through the construction of the connectivity infrastructure, the state is fast becoming the hub of the trade corridor. Today, along with roads, railways, air and inlay waterways are also connecting Tripura with the rest of the world. The double engine government fulfilled the long pending demand of Tripura and got access to the Chittagong sea port in Bangladesh. The state received the first cargo from Bangladesh through Akhaura Integrated Check Post in 2020. The Prime Minister also mentioned the recent expansion of Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport.

The Prime Minister talked about good work in the state regarding providing pucca houses to the poor and use of new technology in housing construction. These Light House Projects (LHP) are going on in six states and Tripura is one of them. He said that the work of the last three years is just a beginning and Tripura’s real potential is yet to be realized.

He said that the measures in the fields ranging from transparency in the administration to infrastructure development will prepare the state for decades to come. Campaigns like saturation of benefits and facilities in all the villages will make the lives of the people of Tripura easier and better, he said.

The Prime Minister said as India will attain 100 years of Azadi, Tripura will also complete 75 years of statehood. “This is a great period for new resolutions and new opportunities”, the Prime Minister added.

Addressing at the event, union Home minister Amit Shah said “To compensate loss during the prolonged imperial rule of British and Mughals, the next 25 years are going to be significantly crucial for India as well as the people of Tripura as it is expected to invest their hard work and labor for its growth.”

He said “For the next 25 years, PM Modi during his address at Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav event called upon the states to frame individual specific action plans. During this long imperial regimes, this time span shall act as compensation to the losses this country has incurred”.

“Tripura is touching the steps of becoming ‘Atmanirbhar’ as large number of youths are becoming self-reliant. The Bru pact is also one of the significant decisions of resettlement in five districts of Tripura. The booklet ‘Lakshya 2047’ is a document of aspirations in Tripura which is having the roadmap for development of people and the state”, he added.

Speaking at the programme, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said “Today, Tripura completed 50 years of becoming a full-fledged state. on this occasion, let us pledge to strive for the peace & prosperity of the state with the collaborative efforts of all”.

“Until 2014, the northeastern states had been always neglected by the central government but since Narendra Modi Ji has become the PM, he has paid extra attention to the development of the North East. He envisions North East as the Ashtalakshami of India’s Economy”, said CM.

Deb also praised union Home minister Amit Shah as the real architect to conquest BJP in forming government of Tripura. “NEDA started to unite North Eastern states of India”, he said and added “NEDA has integrated North East with the mainstream of development of the country in the form of New Engine”.

Deb said “Under his leadership, Tripura is marching ahead on the path of development through the HIRA model & has become the “gateway of the North East”. The inauguration of the new integrated terminal of the Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport is one of the major steps taken under the HIRA model.”

During the tenure of the present government, including one of the most sophisticated airports in the Northeast, there have been significant achievements in per capita income, almost double the income of farmers, infrastructure development, education, health infrastructure, law and order, job creation, women empowerment and job creation, he also added.

Citing developmental perspectives, Tripura CM said, “The per capital income had increased during present BJP-led government’s regime to Rs 1.29 lakh which was Rs 1.25 lakh during previous Leftist regime. Farmers’ income also increased from Rs 6,580 to Rs 11,093. In case of infrastructural development, works worth Rs 11,000 crore is going on at present. Students of poor families got opportunity to study in government-run CBSE affiliated schools. Patients don’t move outside state for treatment as all super-medical facilities are available here itself. Youths are becoming self-reliant. About 1.25 lakh employment have been created and more 10,000 government jobs are in the pipeline. The crime against women decreased and conviction rate has increased”.

Pratima Bhoumik, union minister of state for Social Justice and Empowerment remembered Maharani Kanchan Prabha Devi, and said she is the mother of Tripura. “We have reached this place after overcoming many obstacles. After March, 2018, farmers in Tripura sell their paddies with happiness as central and state governments introduced MSP”. She significantly highlighted on the developments achieved under the visionary leaderships of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb in past four years.

In this programme, Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma, Information and Cultural Affairs (ICA) minister Sushanta Chowdhury and Chief Secretary Kumar Alok also spoke about the foundation day and its significance.