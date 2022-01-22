Arunachal Pradesh Registers 532 New Cases; Tally Pushed To 58,803 

NET Web Desk

The northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh have registered 532 fresh new cases thereby pushing the state’s tally of confirmed cases to 58,803 – the highest single-day spike reported so far this month in the frontier state.

The death toll remained unchanged at 282 as no new fatalities were reported in the past 24 hours. The Capital Complex Region comprising of – Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas has the highest number of active cases at 181, West Kameng – 24, Namsai (43), Papumpare (26), Changlang (36), East Siang – 19 and Lohit with 34 cases, Lower Dibang Valley reported 49 cases, Anjaw – 1, Tirap (45), Tawang (20).

Meanwhile, one Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawan and an official of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are among the fresh cases, informed the State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 2,660 active cases, while 132 more people recuperated from the disease, taking the total recoveries in the northeastern state to 55,861. The recovery rate now stands at 95 per cent.