Assam : Padma Shri Recipient Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Minor Sent To Judicial Custody

NET Web Desk

Violence against women have been escalating since decades, leading to immense mental trauma. Therefore, forwarding a strict judgement to combat such crimes, the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) of Lakhimpur district has sent the Padma Shri recipient from Assam, Uddhab Bharali to 14-days of judicial custody for allegedly raping a 13-year-old foster child.

The decision for the same was undertaken after the accused surrendered before the Court on Friday.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the Gauhati High Court (HC) has delivered a major blow to the accused by rejecting his anticipatory bail based on an audio-visual statement of the victim who alleged that the accused had subjected her to rape.

Its worthy to note that recently, the Lakhimpur Police had booked the 59-yrs-old accused under section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for sexual assault against the 13-year-old victim and sections 376 and 354 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) for rape and using criminal force to outrage modesty.