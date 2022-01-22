COVID-19 Surge : Assam Government Issues New Guidelines For Republic Day Celebrations

NET Web Desk

Amid the spurt in COVID-19 infections & the ‘Omicron’ threat, the Assam Government on Friday issued new Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) or guidelines for the forthcoming Republic Day celebrations on January 26.

According to a press release issued by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the Republic Day programme will be limited to National Flag Hoisting, speech by the Guest of Honour, and ceremonial parade. Other activities such as – cultural programmes, award/prize distribution will be avoided.

“The gathering for Republic Day programme may be limited to a maximum of 1000 for state-level function in Kamrup (Metro) district, 500 for district-level function, and 200 for any other level.” – informs the press release.

Pre and Post Republic Day programme may be avoided in view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the state. However, there shall be no involvement of school children in ceremonial parade. Only trained police, security personnel and Homeguards who are fully-vaccinated shall be allowed to participate in the parade.