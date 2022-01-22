COVID-19 Update : Mizoram Registers 1116 New Cases; 19.35% Positivity Rate

NET Web Desk

Mizoram registered a total of 1116 new COVID-19 cases, and two fatalities in the last 24 hours, as informed by the latest report of state Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR).

Besides, the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 19.35%, according to the information shared by state government today.

The active caseload now stands at 9608. While, a total of 1,58,368 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram so far. A total of 578 people have succumbed to the deadly infection.

A total of 5766 samples were tested on January 21, 2022, out of which 479 samples belonged to males, while 637 of females.

If DIPR report is taken into context, out of the total samples tested – 720 belonged to symptomatic patients, 396 of asymptomatic.

Furthermore, the total recovery rate in the northeastern state stands at 1,48,182. The official statement further adds that, RT-PCR test detected 68 (15.38%) positive cases, TrueNAT detected 32 (15.61%) positive cases, while RAgT & FIA identified 995 (19.78%) & 21 (23.33%) positive cases respectively.