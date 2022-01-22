Manipur : Proscribed Militant Organization CorCom Calls-For 18-Hr Shutdown On Republic Day

NET Web Desk

The proscribed umbrella organization of banned militant outfit, Coordination Committee (CorCom) on Friday announced to boycott the Republic Day Celebrations and called-for an 18-hour shutdown in Manipur, commencing from midnight of January 25.

According to a statement issued by the organization, the 18-hour total shutdown will be imposed from the midnight of January 25, which will culminate on 6 PM of January 26.

However, rituals, health and emergency services have been exempted from the purview of the shutdown.

Referring the same as “forced” celebration, the proscribed organization asserted that Manipur citizens have no reason to celebrate the 73rd Republic Day of India which harrass civilians in the Western Southeast Asia (WESEA) region.

“Let us show our strength in defying colonial rule which has enslaved and challenged our lives and community,” it urged.