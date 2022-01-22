Nagaland : Assam Youth Found Dead At Dzokou Valley; Youth Organization Condoles Demise

NET Web Desk

The Southern Angami Youth Organization (SAYO) has expressed grief over sudden demise of a Assam youth, who was found dead at Rest Camp above Dzokou Valley of Nagaland on January 17.

According to a press release issued on Friday, the SAYO President Metekhrielie Mejuba and General Secretary Metevizo Sophie informed that the deceased has been identified as Bakhanta Nath from Gogamukh, Dhemaji district in Assam.

“On gathering the information, SAYO came to know that the deceased person was a domestic tourist who came along with four (4) other companions to visit Dzokou Valley on 16th January. But unfortunately, on 17th January morning, he was found dead by his companions who without immediately informing concerned authorities fled to Assam.” – informed the press release.

The press release further reads that “SAYO gathered around 30 volunteers along with the OC Khuzama Police Station and his personnel to Dzokou Valley and brought the deceased from Dzokou Valley to Viswema Village Junction. The mortal remain after short funeral service, was handed over to the South Police Station, Kohima for Post-mortem and for necessary procedures where it was informed that the cause of death was natural and there was no foul play. As such, on 19th January, the deceased was handed over to the family members thereafter formalities were done.”

Lastly, the youth organization has condemned the “incapacitated companions” of the deceased for their negligence and disloyal attitude for failing to report the incident to the caretakers of Dzukou valley, SAYO, and the Police.

It further castigated the group for violating the mandatory guidelines of the SAYO by not taking a local tourist guide. “The SAYO vehemently condemns their disloyal act in the Southern Angami Jurisdiction.” – it further added.