Nagaland Home Department Issues Guidelines Upon Recognition Of Tikhir As Naga Tribe 

NET/UT News Desk

The Nagaland Home department, through a notification, stated that consequent upon recognition of Tikhir as a separate Naga tribe “vide notification number no. HOME/SCST-30/TIKHIR/2022 dated 20th January 2022”, certain modalities and guidelines have been issued for information and adherence to by the members of Yimkhiung and Tikhir community, and by all others concerned, in the interest of peace, tranquility and harmony amongst all.

One of the modalities said that recognition of the Tikhir as a separate Naga tribe shall not involve any geographical delineation or demarcation of any area. “The people in those villages having Yimkhiung and Tikhir families have lived in harmony over the ages in those villages, and they have evolved their own laws and customs governing ownership of land and its usage. There shall be no attempt to divide villages according to the community they belong, and the same shall not be allowed. Existing habitation shall remain as it is,” the notification of the Home department added.

It then said that Yimkhiung Tribal Council (YTC) and Tikhir Tribal Council (TTC) shall jointly give undertakings, to the effect that no coercive measure shall be adopted by them to ensure retention/reversion of any member of the Tikhir community to Yimkhiung community and vice-versa.

The notification also said that every member of the Tikhir/Yimkhiung community, wherever they are, shall have the freedom to choose the community to which he/she belongs.

It also said that either community, in a separate place of worship, anywhere, with service conducted in the chosen dialect, shall not be prevented/ obstructed in any manner, by the other group.

“Holding of any public gathering, such as conferences, crusades, general meeting by any community at any location in the areas inhabited by Yimkhiungs and Tikhirs, shall not be obstructed on grounds of landownership. Permission granted to any group or community shall also have no relevance to any claim of traditional landownership at those locations/areas,” the notification also stated.

The Home department’s notification further said that “separate tribal recognition” of Tikhir shall not affect any prevailing land ownership issue, as they are not connected and status quo will be maintained. “This is issued with the approval of the cabinet conveyed vide letter no CAB- 2/2013 dated 20th January 2022 of Cabinet Secretariat (Cabinet Cell),” the notification added.

Source : Ukhrul Times (https://ukhrultimes.com/nagaland-home-department-issues-guidelines-on-recognition-of-takhir-as-a-naga-tribe/)