Roadmap For Proposed Airport In Silchar Will Be Forwarded To Centre Within 2-3 Weeks : Assam CM

NET Web Desk

The Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma recently asserted that proposal for a new airport into Dolu tea garden region adjacent to Silchar will be sent to the Centre within next two to three weeks.

Addressing an official event, Sarma stated that state government is committed to ensure fast-paced development of Barak Valley region. It has also undertaken several initiatives for the progress of education, health and communication along the northeastern region.

The proposed airport will be constructed along 870 acres of land, “the State cabinet will take a decision in this regard and will forward it to the central government within the next two-three weeks,” Mr. Sarma said.

“The interest of the tea garden labourers will be protected, and in no way, they will be losers while developing the new airport,” he said. According to PTI report, the existing Silchar airport was situated at Kumbhirgram, which belonged to the Indian Air Force (IAF).

Besides, a “safari zoo will be set-up in the Barak Valley”, informed Sarma. He has also inaugurated a catheterization laboratory, commonly known as cath lab, of Silchar Medical College and Hospital and opened a 50-bed resident doctors’ hostel.

The concerned lab was established with Rs 5.39 crore outlay in the Department of Cardiology, while the resident doctors’ hostel was built at a cost of Rs 7.05 crore. “Patients with cardiac issues will now be able to get state-of-the-art treatment here in the Barak Valley without going to far-off places,” he said.

Sarma further informed that he has asked the university authorities for preparing a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for utilization of the fund.