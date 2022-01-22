Sikkim : Bhaichung Bhutia Condoles Demise Of Legendary Footballer Subhash Bhowmik

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

The footballer-turned-politician, Bhaichung Bhutia expressed his deep condolence on the demise of legendary footballer and coach, Subhash Bhowmik who passed away today morning after suffering from diabetes and kidney related ailments at a private hospital in South Kolkata for the past two weeks. He was 72.

Bhownik’s health started deteriorating on Saturday, who breathed his last at 3.30 AM.

On his demise, the former footballer – Bhaichung Bhutia shared “Subash Bhomick and I share some wonderful memories. Winning the Asian Cup and then I league and many more tournaments. He was a very vocal man and that led to many arguments and controversies. But I loved the man for that. He always spoke what he felt in his heart. Will miss you a lot Bhomal Da. Rest in Peace”

Meanwhile, the Sikkim Football Association (SFA) too condoled his demise and shared “Saddened to hear the news about the demise of Indian football stalwart n coach Subhash Bhowmick. SFA mourns his death and offers deepest condolences. RIP”

“He made immense contributions to Indian football. We will miss 1970 Asian Games bronze medal winner. As a coach he achieved fabulous results. A big loss to Indian football.” – further reads the SFA’s condolence message.

Popularly known as ‘Bhombolda’, Bhowmik was a member of the 1970 Asian Games Bronze-medal winning Indian team. His finest hour in his club career came in 1975, when he played a stellar role in EB’s 5-0 demolition of Bagan in the 1975 IFA Shield. It remains the highest margin of victory in the Kolkata Derby till date.

He scored 82 goals in five trophy-laden seasons at East Bengal, lifting the CFL and IFA Shield thrice each, the Rovers Cup and DCM Trohy two times each and the Bordoloi Trophy once.