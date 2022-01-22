Sikkim CM Expresses Gratitude To PM Modi For Development Initiatives

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

The Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang-Golay today attended a video conference organized by the National Institution for Transforming India (NITI-Aayog) for evaluating the achievements made by the aspirational districts of the country.

Chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who emphasized on promoting the slogan “Vocal for Local” in the aspirational districts, thereby encouraging the development of traditional products, traditional skills, and value chain for marketing of the products and services.

The Prime Minister has also extended his warm greetings to the Sikkim CM and the people of the State for the New Year, and expressed happiness, prosperity and Aarogya for all.

He has further mentioned, “As it has been said that a successful beginning paves the way for fulfillment of resolutions and finishing tasks, we have successfully faced the greatest challenges through collective spirit in the year that has gone by.”

“This year we will complete 75 years of our Independence. It is time to forge ahead with fresh hope to fulfill the nation’s resolve. The New Year brings with it new enthusiasm and new possibilities.” He has also expressed hope that collective efforts in New Year will help the nation scale greater heights.

Furthermore, the CM also expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister and the Government of India (GoI) for providing all necessary support and guidance in the development & welfare of Sikkim.