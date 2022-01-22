Sikkim Government Promoting Film Industry; Upholds ‘One District, One Cinema’ Vision

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

Representatives of the Sikkim Film Cooperative Society Ltd. (SFCSL) today called-on the Minister of Information and Public Relations (IPR), Lok Nath Sharma at his office.

During the interaction with SFCSL’s Vice President Rupa Tamang, Bhawesh Pradhan (Public Relationship Manager) and Lewang Ghishing (Manager), it was anticipated that the tiny Himalayan state of Sikkim is all set to bring Cinema to the doorsteps of its people, thereby expanding its outreach along satellite towns.

Meanwhile, the representatives stated that Chief Minister, Prem Singh Tamang (Golay), has been promoting the film industry as one of the crucial sectors for growth and development of the state of Sikkim.

Under his aegis and leadership, Sikkim’s first cooperative in the film & media sector – Sikkim Film Cooperative Society Ltd. in collaboration with Jadooz Media Solutions Pvt. Ltd is all set to create a well-recognised space for local, national and international cinema.

They also mentioned that the IPR Minister, Government of Sikkim upheld the vision of the Chief minister for introducing the scheme of ‘One District One Cinema’ and a film hub in the state.

On behalf of the CM, the IPR Minister further assured the Cooperative of extending possible support from the state government.

He further emphasised that the central government is also giving impetus to the cooperatives and the Minister of State (MoS) Cooperative BL Verma’s visit to Sikkim last year and meeting with SFCSL was indicative of the same.

They also informed that a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) will be signed on January 23, 2022 at Noida highlighting following objectives :

1. Setting-up of one ‘Janata Ka Theater’ in every district during the first phase.

2. Providing interactive education for 10th,12th,NEET, Engineering and English and educating 1000 people per center.

3. Generating 25-50 direct and indirect jobs per center.

4. Making this place a education, culture and entertainment Hub for the district.

Furthermore, the IPR Minister Sharma have also congratulated SFCSL and extended best wishes for all future endeavors.