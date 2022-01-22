Tripura : Bangladeshi Minor Detained From Government Lodge Of Ambassa

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, January 22, 2022 : A minor tribal boy from Bangladesh was detained from a government-run tribal rest house in Ambassa under Dhalai district on Friday night which sparked massive tensions & resentment regarding the border security management.

A scuffle took place between two guests of Jagannathpur Tribal rest house at about 9.30 PM. During the brawl, Arun Chakma of Gandacharra hit a minor boy whom Arun addressed to be his grandson. This irked local people to hit Arun and handed him over to the police.

Fire service staff took that boy to the hospital, who later disclosed that he entered India through the Raishyabari border without any document and he originally hailed from the Khagrachari area of Bangladesh. He also claimed Arun to be his familiar one.

Arun Chakma admitted that often Bangladesh nationals enter Indian territory through the Raishyabari border and other porous borders across the district. Police detained both the individuals and booked them for probing into the serious breach of security.