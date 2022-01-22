Tripura : Fish Trader Gunned-Down, 2 Sustained Injuries Near Dumboor Lake

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

In a ghastly incident, a fish hawker was mercilessly killed and two of his brothers sustained injuries in a sudden attack at Tirthamukh under Amarpur subdivision between Jatanbari and Dumboor Lake last night. The incident has triggered tension and panic in the entire subdivision.

Two injured brothers were admitted to Tripura Sundari district hospital in Udaipur while police apprehended two persons in connection with this incident. They are – Chayan Kumar Chakma (24) and Ranjit Tati (31).

A specific case at Nutanbazar police station has been registered.

Police sources said that three brothers of Jatanbari – Jiten Das, Shital Das and Liton Das who used to purchase fish from fishermen in the Dumboor Lake every day and sell to stockists in Jatanbari had been heading for Dumboor Lake area on a motor bike together last night.

Around 3 AM, three brothers on a motor bike was heading towards Mandirghat, Dumboor Lake through the Tirthamukh Road, who were attacked by a gang of miscreants aiming to stop them from catching fish. In the attack, Shital Das was clubbed and gunned down to death while two of his brothers sustained serious injuries.

On receipt of information, OC of Natubazar police station and SDPO of Amarpur sub-division rushed to the spot immediately. Police dog squad and SFSL team was also sent to spot for evidence collection. Later, they were shifted to Gomati district hospital.

Shital Das was pronounced by the doctor on duty to be dead while two of his brothers are battling for lives in the hospital. One of them is referred to GBP Hospital. The slain Shital Das is survived by his wife and two daughters. The police of the subdivision are investigating the case to unveil the motive of the attack.

During initial investigation so far done the prima-facie evidences are indicating that the incident took place due to personal enmity. Further investigation is being done. A team led by Additional SP Kanta Jangir and Sudip Paul is carrying out thorough investigation.

The fishing community of area around the Dumboor lake have demanded security for themselves as well as fish traders and stockists coming from outside.