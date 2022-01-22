Tripura Government Sanctions Rs 6 Crores For Revamping Water Sports At Dumboor Lake

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, January 22, 2022 : In a bid to boost the amusement for the water sports lovers of Tripura and from different parts of India, the government had sanctioned Rs 6 crore for a facelift of the Tourism segment in the state.

Tripura Tourism department and concerned minister Pranajit Singha Roy on their social media platforms on Saturday shared that the state government had sanctioned Rs 6 crore under Special Assistance for Capital Expenditure 2021-22 for the immediate starting of water adventure sports and fast development of the other islands. The Asian Development Bank-funded works will be starting from this year itself.

Water Adventure sports like – Parasailing, Hot water balloons, Zipline, stand up paddle boat, High rope activities, water roller, snorkeling, Angling, banana boats, and many more activities will soon be commenced from Narikel Kunja and other selected 5 islands of Dumboor.

Tripura’s Tourism Department conveyed thanks and expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb and Tourism Minister Pranajit Singha Roy for their full support.

Dumboor lake is an artificial reservoir created to hold water from both hilly streams for Gumti hydroelectric power project in the area. Though the project had a 15 MW installed capacity, it doesn’t generate over 6-8 MW for most of the year now.

This Lake is also one of the most popular picnic spots in Tripura, known for its amazing boating arena near ‘Narikel Kunja’ amidst numerous ‘char’ lands where various species of migratory birds visit Tripura during the winter season.

Moreover, the Tripura Tourism Development Corporation Limited (TTDCL) in October 2019 launched four battery-operated vehicles to ease the movement of travelers at Narikel Kunja, along with other tourist locations across the state. TTDC and Narkel Kunja Tourism Co-operative Society signed an agreement to look after the assets developed under the tourism department.