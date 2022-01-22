Tripura : Kisan Rail – Special Trains, Transporting Perishable Agricultural Produce During COVID-19

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, January 22, 2022 : The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) continues to run Kisan rail trains to and from Northeast (NE) Regions aiming to help local farmers and producers.

An initiative undertaken by Indian Railways, it is believed to boost the income of farmers by moving perishables like fruits and vegetables from production/surplus regions to consumption/deficient regions apart from nearest consumption markets.

NF Railway has been running Kisan Rail train from Dhupguri in West Bengal to Agartala in Tripura for transportation of potatoes with stoppages enroute for unloading / loading.

Three trips of the train from Dhupguri have already been into operation and three more trips will run on January 24, 27 & 30, 2022. Another service of Kisan Rail train will run from Falakata to Agartala on 24th and 31st January 24 & 31, and February 7, 14, 21 & 28, 2022 for transportation of potatoes.

Train No. 00560 Dhupguri – Agartala Kisan Rail will leave Dhupguri at 4.30 PM and will reach Agartala at 1 AM hours on third day. The train will have stoppages at Falakata, New Coochbehar, New Bongaigaon, Guwahati and Bhanga stations for loading/unloading.

Another train No. 00561 Falakata – Agartala Kisan Rail will leave Falakata at 3 PM and will reach Agartala at 5 PM on second day. The train will have stoppages at New Coochbehar, New Bongaigaon and Bhanga stations for loading/unloading.

It may be mentioned here that perishable items like fruits & vegetables and agro-products can be easily transported through Kisan Rail. 50% subsidy in freight, which is borne by Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI), is being granted on transportation of fruits and vegetables through Kisan Rail services.

Presently the destinations like Agartala, Dimapur, Changsari, New Guwahati, Jorhat Town, Azara, Tinsukia are being covered by “Kisan Rail” in Northeast Frontier Railway.

For detailed information regarding Kisan Rail services, one can contact officials of concerned commercial department either at divisional or at Headquarters level.