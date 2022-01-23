Arunachal Pradesh : Chinese PLA Finds Missing Teen; Procedures Followed To Ensure Safe Return

NET Web Desk

The 17-years-old teen who had gone missing along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh have finally been located by China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) and required procedures are followed to ensure his return into India; as informed by the news agency ANI.

“The Chinese Army has communicated to us that they have found a missing boy from Arunachal Pradesh and the due procedure is being followed,” said PRO Defence, Tezpur Lt Col Harshvardhan Pandey, as reported by ANI.

Recently, the Indian Army have approached the China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) and sought its assistance in locating the whereabouts of a missing boy from Arunachal Pradesh – Miram Taron, on their side and return him as per established protocol.

Based on receipt of information regarding the same, the Indian Army have immediately contacted its Chinese counterparts through an established mechanism and sought for safe return of the teenager – a native of Zido Village in Upper Siang district.

Its worthy to note that recently the Arunachal Pradesh’s MP Tapir Gao informed that PLA has abducted a 17-year-old boy, from the Indian territory of state’s Upper Siang district. He added that the shameless incident took place in a location adjacent to Tsangpo river – which is termed as Siang in Arunachal Pradesh and Brahmaputra in Assam.

Such news comes in the wake of disengagement process which is due in areas of Hot Springs, Depsang bulge & Demchok in eastern Ladakh, and the recent culmination of 14 round of India-China Corps Commander Level meeting.