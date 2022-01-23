Arunachal Pradesh Registers 359 New Cases; Tally Pushed To 59,162

NET Web Desk

The northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh have registered 359 fresh new cases thereby pushing the state’s tally of confirmed cases to 59,162, 173 less infections than the previous day.

The death toll remained unchanged at 282 as no new fatalities were reported in the past 24 hours. The Capital Complex Region comprising of – Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas has the highest number of active cases at 176, West Kameng – 17, Namsai (20), Papumpare (4), Changlang (14), East Siang – 24 and Lohit with 24 cases, Lower Dibang Valley reported 25 cases, Anjaw – 1, Tirap (9), Tawang (6).

Arunachal Pradesh now has 2,890 active cases, while 129 more people recuperated from the disease, taking the total recoveries in the northeastern state to 55,990. The recovery rate now stands at 95.64% per cent.