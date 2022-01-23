Assam : Ex-Student Leader Shot At By Cops; CM Orders Probe

NET Web Desk

Following an unfortunate incident, over Assam cops shooting at a 22-yr-old former student leader in Assam’s Nagaon district on Saturday evening based on mere suspicion of being a drug peddler, a massive protest was staged by students against the persecutors.

Based on such tragic incident, the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today announced a one-man inquiry commission into the incident, headed by the state Additional Chief Secretary.

This report will submitted within seven days, informed Sarma.

Addressing a press conference in Guwahati, “If we find that the police have done any wrong, action will be taken immediately.”

Its worthy to note that the concerned incident took place on Saturday night when the victim went out to purchase medicine for his mother.

Identified as Kirtti Kamal Bora from Kachalukhua area in the Nagaon district, the former student leader alleged that he was beaten-up by the police near a location, adjacent to his home. He has been shifted to the Guwahati Medical College (GMC) for treatment with bullet wound and fracture in leg.

The victim said he was on his way home when he saw a few policemen beating someone; when he inquired what was going on, the policemen allegedly verbally abused him.

On protesting the police’s behavior, he alleged that he was dragged off from his bike and was assaulted. He was then shot on his leg.