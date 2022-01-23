Meghalaya : Protestors Rally Against ‘Forced’ COVID-19 Vaccination Drive

NET Web Desk

Amid the spurt in COVID-19 infections, and the ‘Omicron’ scare which have escalated tensions among medical fraternities, atleast hundreds of people on Saturday took to the streets of Shillong for protesting against the alleged mandatory inoculation drive initiated by the Meghalaya Government.

Organized by the Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) – Awaken India Movement (AIM), the anti-vaccination rally commenced from Motphran and culminated at Khyndailad.

The protesters has also marked their objection against the mandatory wearing of face mask and testing of their samples.

“The authorities are forcing and harassing the non-vaccinated people to test their samples every 10 days. The AIM would hold protest marches on the matter in other parts of the state,” – informed the AIM Chairman Banshai Marbaniang.

The northeastern state of Meghalaya on Saturday, recorded the highest ever single-day spike of 406 new COVID-19 positive cases, pushing the number of active cases to 2,002 with one fatality, thereby raising the total number of casualties to 1,496.