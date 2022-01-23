COVID-19 Update : Mizoram Registers 1285 New Cases; 22.49% Positivity Rate

NET Web Desk

Mizoram registered a total of 1285 new COVID-19 cases, and three fatalities in the last 24 hours, as informed by the latest report of state Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR).

Besides, the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 22.49%, according to the information shared by state government today.

The active caseload now stands at 9845. While, a total of 1,59,653 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram so far. A total of 581 people have succumbed to the deadly infection.

A total of 5714 samples were tested on January 22, 2022, out of which 559 samples belonged to males, while 726 of females.

If DIPR report is taken into context, out of the total samples tested – 849 belonged to symptomatic patients, 436 of asymptomatic.

Furthermore, the total recovery rate in the northeastern state stands at 1,49,227. The official statement further adds that, RT-PCR test detected 149 (17.59%) positive cases, TrueNAT detected 26 (12.62%) positive cases, while RAgT & FIA identified 1095 (23.72%) & 15 (33.33%) positive cases respectively.