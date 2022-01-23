India’s Economy Reeling Downwards During Past 10-12 Years, Asserts Manik Sarkar

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, January 23, 2022 : Former Chief Minister of Tripura and Leader of Opposition, Manik Sarkar on Sunday alleged that India is reeling downwards from an economic point of view for the past 10-12 years and the pace increased after the government formed under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

DYFI and SFI members of the Bamutia assembly constituency under West Tripura organized a blood donation camp at Chhatra-Yuva Bhavan here in Agartala on Sunday noon which was attended by former Chief Minister Manik Sarkar and others.

Paying homage to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 126th birth anniversary here, Sarkar said “Netaji had appealed during Britishers rule in India that ‘tomra amake rokto dao ami tomader shadhinota debo’ (You give me blood, I will give you freedom). The thing is for the independence of India, life and death have been sacrificed. India must be freed from British slavery even if life is lost.”

“Netaji had dreamt ‘Britishers will leave, India will be free and what kind of India it will be. He tried to point out that the social system of India will be like communist where there will be no starvation and half-starvation, no human will die for lack of food, no begging. Those who will form a government, their responsibility is to safeguard the people’s fundamental rights to live which includes- food, clothes, shelter, education, health and providing jobs based on their skills and ability”, said the Leader of Opposition.

He said “India got independence and completed 75 years, but our country has not been freed from the problems, rather it is increasing. It is found that India is reeling downwards for the last 10 to 12 years. Wealth is being concentrated in the hands of a few, rather it’s five of them while among them, two are very close to our present Prime Minister. Concerning this, various questions are being raised.”

“In our society, there is a section called middle-class and number is big. In this present context, their number is decreasing as they are reeling down to the poor-class category. All these resembled that there is no income of people and this situation was never the target of India’s independence”, he also added.

Sarkar asserted “Although we have achieved political freedom, from an economic point of view, people in India did not achieve their rights. As long as this economic inequality continues, this independence will remain inconsistent with its dream.”

The former chief minister of Tripura appealed to the youth of India, helping to free the country from this situation and build a larger movement in the days ahead by uniting the people. “People are already on the battlefield and unity is growing. In order to endanger those people, the RSS is controlling the BJP government from all sides. And their main goal is to protect the interests of corporates. However, it can be fought.” – asserted Sarkar.