Republic Day Celebrations : ULFA-I Desists From Calling Bandh; Assam CM Applauds Decision

NET Web Desk

The United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) for the first time in over two decades, has decided not to call a bandh this year on Republic Day Celebrations.

Welcoming the banned militant outfit’s decision, the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma applauded the gesture and hoped that such moves will strengthen the peace talks between ULFA-I & the Centre.

The insurgent outfit led by Paresh Baruah through a statement mailed to media, informed that ULFA (I) will not call for bandh or boycott of Republic Day celebrations keeping in view the COVID-19 situation.

However, taking to Twitter, CM Himanta wrote, “I welcome ULFA’s decision not to call a bandh and desist from any resistance during Republic Day. I take this opportunity to once again appeal to Paresh Baruah to come forward for a meaningful discussion with Government of India.”