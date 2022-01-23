Tripura : Over 100 Kilos Of Dry Cannabis Recovered From Khowai, 1 Held

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, January 23, 2022 : Acting on a tip-off, Tripura police today recovered 150 kilos of dry cannabis in 15 packets worth around Rs 8 lakh from a newly constructed storeroom of a 10-wheeled freight truck at Hawaibari Check Point under Teliamura police station in Khowai district.

Reportedly, Teliamura police station staff along with Traffic police personnel stood at Hawaibari Check Point to check vehicles. During this period, a 10-wheeler freight truck bearing registration number WB23C-1597 was proceeding towards Teliamura from Agartala city on Sunday morning. The on-duty police personnel stopped the vehicle and searched for the same.

The police operation achieved huge success as 15 packets weighing 150 kilos of dry cannabis were loaded inside a newly constructed storeroom of the vehicle. The estimated market value is worth Rs 8 lakh. The driver, identified as – Ranjit Singh (56), a resident of West Bengal was immediately arrested. Besides, Rs 42,060 in cash was recovered from the driver’s possession.

Upon receiving the news, Deputy SP Bikramjit Shukla Das of Khowai District Traffic Police rushed to the spot.

Meanwhile, police sources said that the 10-wheeled freight truck was loaded with illegal dried cannabis from a specific place at Agartala’s bypass route which was carried to Coochbehar in West Bengal.