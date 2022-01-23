UNC issues directive to strictly enforce boycott of Republic Day celebrations

By NET/UT News Desk

Senapati: A day after making a declaration that Naga people in the state of Manipur will abstain from participation in the coming Republic Day celebration, the United Naga Council (UNC) has asked all its units to “strictly enforce” the directive in their respective jurisdictions.

“This directive is issued in pursuance to the declaration of the United Naga Council (UNC) presidential council meeting held on January 19, 2022 at Tahamzam (Senapati) headquarters that, to demonstrate our resentment against delaying and frequent backtracking on the political settlement of the historic Indo-Naga Framework Agreement even after more than 6 years of signing, the Naga people of Manipur will abstain from participation in the ensuing India’s Republic Day celebration on January 26, 2022 as a part of its non-co-operation movement,” the UNC said today.

Therefore, “tribe hohos, district apex organizations, Naga frontal organizations and regional organizations are requested by the UNC that this directive is strictly enforced in their respective jurisdictions”.

Source: Ukhrul Times