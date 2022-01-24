Ace-Pugilist Lovlina Borgohain, COVID-19 Warriors Among Recipients Conferred With Assam’s Highest-Civilian Award

NET Web Desk

Tokyo Olympics Medalist – Lovlina Borgohain, COVID-19 Warriors, agri-entrepreneurs are among an array of personalities who have been conferred with the prestigious & highest civilian honour of Assam.

The awards were presented by the Governor Prof. Jagdish Mukhi during an investiture ceremony held at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra in Guwahati.

Assam Baibhav, Assam Saurav and Assam Gaurav – have been presented to the recipients for recognizing their immense contribution into the fields of sports, academic, health, education, administration, entrepreneurship, among others.

Live from investiture ceremony of Highest State Civilian Awards at Srimanta Sankardeva International Auditorium, Guwahati. https://t.co/wHeIHhxw3L — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) January 24, 2022

Honoured to be at the presentation of first #AssamStateCivilianAwards alongside Hon'ble Governor Prof @jagdishmukhi. Heartiest congratulations to all the 19 awardees who made our state & country proud with their achievements. I wish them success in all future endeavours. pic.twitter.com/gM2p54I2yG — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) January 24, 2022

Meanwhile, the Industrialist Ratan Tata, who was named for the highest honour – Assam Baibhav; and distinguished management guru – Dipak Chand Jain (named for Assam Saurav-the second highest honour) couldn’t attend the event.

Taking to Twitter, the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma asserted, “It’s a big day today. State’s highest civilian awards will be bestowed on individuals, mostly from grassroots & selected through a citizen-centric process, for their distinguished service to society. Hope the recognition inspires others to the cause of building a New Assam.”

It’s a big day today. State’s highest civilian awards will be bestowed on individuals, mostly from grassroots & selected through a citizen-centric process, for their distinguished service to society. Hope the recognition inspires others to the cause of building a New Assam. pic.twitter.com/UwfEZj6vXr — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) January 24, 2022

Besides Lovlina and Jain, the distinguished educationist and scientist Kamalendu Deb Krori, bureaucrat Dr. S Lakshmanan and renowned artist Neel Pawan Baruah were conferred with the Assam Saurav awards.

The ‘Assam Baibhav’, ‘Assam Saurav and Assam Gaurav’ along with a citation & medal also included cash awards of – Rs 5 lakhs, Rs 4 lakhs and Rs 3 lakhs respectively.

Assam Gaurav awardees incorporated of – Munindra Nath Ngatey, Dr. Basanta Hazarika, Akash Jyoti Gogoi, Manoj Basumatary, Khorsing Terang, Boby Hazarika, Hemoprabha Chutia, Namita Kalita, Barmita Momin, Dharanidhar Boro, Kaushik Boruah, Kalpana Boro and Dr Asif Iqbal.

However, the first set of awards honoured several COVID-19 warriors, incorporating of – Dr. Lakshmanan and Ngatey, the bureaucrats who played significant roles to generate awareness on Covid-19 measures and mass vaccination.

Dr Hazarika managed nearly 3,000 critical Covid-19 patients in Guwahati Medical College Hospital.

Namita Kalita, an auxiliary nurse midwife (ANM) who has administered nearly 100,000 Covid-19 vaccine doses and Barmita Momin, an accredited social health activist (ASHA) who ensured 100% Covid-19 vaccination in a village that had earlier forced her to pay a fine as punishment for taking the vaccine were other Covid-19 warriors who were honoured.

Besides, Assam Gaurav has been awarded to Dr Asif Iqbal – an efficient Haematologist and Hematologic Oncologist, who successfully conducted a number of Bone Marrow/Stem Cell transplant surgeries.

Kalpana Boro has also been awarded with Assam Gaurav for efficiently building rapport with communities as an Anganwadi worker. She showed great performance in providing Supplementary Nutrition & regular growth monitoring of SAM (severe acute malnutrition) children.

Assam Gaurav was also presented to Kaushik Boruah for exporting products such as – Assam lemon, king chilli, lablab bean, betel leaf & nut, pointed gourd, ridge gourd, jackfruit, leteku, etc., to several countries including UK, Italy, Frankfurt, Saudi Arabia, Dubai & Qatar.

Meanwhile, Manoj Bausmatary who has set-up an eco-system for piggery was also awarded with Assam Gaurav award.