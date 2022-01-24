Amid COVID-19 Surge, Assam Government To Relax Night Curfew Hours From February 1 

NET Web Desk

Amid COVID-19 surge and the “Omicron” scare, the Assam Government has decided to relax the night curfew timings across the northeastern state from February 1.

Addressing a press conference at Janata Bhawan, Guwahati on Sunday, the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed the same, and added that the concerned decision has been undertaken, keeping in view of the grave impacts of COVID-19 restrictions on business establishments.

The decision was taken as the state has witnessed lesser number of fresh COVID-19 cases and deaths or hospitalizations are recorded at minimum in Assam, he informed.

The curfew timing will be relaxed from 10 PM to 11 PM, and schools would also be reopened across the state in a phased manner. However, the 7-days home quarantine measure will stay in force.