Arunachal Pradesh : GPS-Fitted Trucks Launched To Combat Illegal Tree-Felling

NET Web Desk

In a bid to combat the illegal felling of tree cover and its transportation, the Changlang district administration has announced the mandatory installation of Global Positioning System (GPS) into trucks for monitoring their movement.

The first-of-its-kind initiative, these trucks have been directed to ply only during daytime.

This concerned decision has been undertaken to curb the massive deforestation – an environmental issue escalating into the frontier state.

According to reports, more than 50 trucks within Changlang district were fitted with the concerned technology.

Known for its diverse and most extensive ageless forest cover, this issue has also been identified into the recently-released India State of Forest Report-2021. Arunachal Pradesh which plays a significant role into development of ecological niches across the northeastern region has been facing the grave threat of deforestation thereby affecting wildlife, ecosystems & weather patterns.

Meanwhile, the report mentioned that Arunachal Pradesh has lost around 257 sq kms of forests during the period of 2019-21, maximum among all northeastern regions.