Arunachal Pradesh Registers 242 New Cases; Tally Pushed To 59,404

NET Web Desk

The northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh have registered 242 fresh new cases thereby pushing the tally of confirmed cases to 59,404, as informed by the Health services directorate of the frontier state.

The death toll remained unchanged at 282 as no new fatalities were reported in the past 24 hours. The Capital Complex Region comprising of – Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas has the highest number of active cases at 132, West Kameng – 9, Namsai (11), Papumpare (19), Changlang (9), East Siang – 19 and Lower Subansiri with 9 cases, Lower Dibang Valley reported 2 cases, Tirap (6), Tawang (1).

Arunachal Pradesh now has 2,934 active cases, while 198 more people recuperated from the disease, taking the total recoveries in the northeastern state to 56,188. The recovery rate now stands at 94.59% per cent.