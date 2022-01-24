Assam CM On Border Dispute : Congress Weakened Northeast, No Right To Question Us

NET Web Desk

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma castigated the Congress party for opposing the proposed ‘give-and-take’ formula of resolving ongoing border disputes, and maintained that the grand old-party is solely responsible for weakening Northeast India.

Reacting to land-swap agreement, the Assam CM alleged that Congress, which had been in regime earlier must have solved boundary disputes, but devised a game plan to forever engage neighbouring states into conflict with each other so there’s no point of questioning the proposed ‘give-and-take’ formula prepared by state Government.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday, Sarma on Assam-Meghalaya border disputes asserted that “the ball is now in the Centre’s court. We have submitted our recommendations to Union Home Minister Amit Shah. “It is up to them when they call us for further discussions.”

Recently, Sarma and his Meghalaya counterpart Conrad Sangma on January 20 placed recommendations of three regional committees formed by the two states to look into disputes across six areas before the Union Minister of Home Affairs & Cooperation, Amit Shah in New Delhi.

According to the final set of recommendations given by the committees, out of 36.79 sq km of the disputed area taken up for settlement in the first phase, Assam will get control on 18.51 sq km and Meghalaya the remaining 18.28 sq km.

Its worthy to note that for settling the border disputes, Assam & Meghalaya government had formed three regional committees each, which is led by Cabinet ministers and officials of the two northeastern states. These committees were directed to focus on 5 aspects – historical facts, ethnicity, administrative convenience, contiguity of the land, willingness and people’s sentiments.

Based on the same, the regional committees were tasked with the responsibility of making joint visits to “areas of differences” along the inter-state border, thereby interacting with all stakeholders, village heads, record their views, and finally submit their reports.

Out of 12 disputed locations, in the first phase, 6 disputed locations were mutually studied – Tarabari, Gizang, Fahala, Baklapara, Khanapara (Pilingkata) and Ratacherra. These areas fall under Cachar, Kamrup and Kamrup Metropolitan districts of Assam and West Khasi Hills, Ri-Bhoi and East Jaintia Hills of Meghalaya.