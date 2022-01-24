Assam : Commandos Will Be Deployed In Kaziranga National Park To Combat Rhino Poaching

Assam Rhino Task Force officials during their visit to Kaziranga, after informed about a rhino poaching case; Photo Credit : Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve/Twitter

In a bid to combat rhino poaching, Commando Forces will be deployed at the Kaziranga National Park, as informed by the Assam Police’s Special Director General of Police (DGP) of Law and Order and the Chairman of Assam Rhino Protection Task Force and Chief Wildlife Warden (CWLW) GP Singh.

Singh further asserted that for intensifying anti-poaching operations, better security arrangements will be taken into context. While, the Commando Forces will be given satellite phones for effective communication.

Recently, the officials found the carcass of an adult female rhino, which was suspected to have been killed by poachers. Based on the same, the Assam Rhino Protection Task Force officials along with its Chairman GP Singh visited the site, thereby reviewed anti-poaching operations and security arrangements, as reported by the news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, taking to Twitter, the Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve (KNTP) official Twitter handle informed about the visit. “Special DGP cum Chairman Assam Rhino Protection Task Force & CWLW reviewed ongoing anti-poaching operation yesterday and visited recent rhino poaching site today.Commando Force will be placed to intensify anti poaching operation.”

Special DGP cum Chairman Assam Rhino Protection Task Force & CWLW reviewed ongoing anti-poaching operation yesterday and visited recent rhino poaching site today.Commando Force will be placed to intensify anti poaching operation. @CMOfficeAssam @gpsinghips @mkyadava @assamforest pic.twitter.com/wcZ1DUCM7U — Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve (@kaziranga_) January 23, 2022

However, speaking with mediapersons, Singh informed that group involved into killing the rhino will soon be apprehended, leads of which have been detected after detaining a suspect.

Its worthy to note that concerned rhino poaching case has been registered after almost 9 months. The last such shameless incident was reported on April 2021.