Border Row : Nagaland & Assam Ready For Out-Of-Court Settlement; Asserts Nagaland CM

Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio and his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma during a meeting in Guwahati on Sunday; Photo Credit : Himanta Biswa Sarma/Twitter

NET Web Desk

The northeastern states of Assam & Nagaland have agreed to resolve its long-pending boundary conflicts through an out-of-court settlement, as informed by the Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio.

However, delegations hailing from the two states are likely to meet the Union Minister of Home Affairs & Cooperation, Amit Shah on February this year to discuss & formulate steps for the settlement.

The Nagaland Assembly’s select committee today held a closed-door meeting, just a day after Nagaland CM Rio; Deputy CM, Y Patton; and Naga People’s Front (NPF) legislature party leader T R Zeilang met Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at Guwahati on Sunday.

“We had gone to Guwahati and had fruitful discussions on the border issue with Sarma. Nagaland and Assam had jointly taken up the matter with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on December 23, 2020.

“Both the state governments are in favour of an out-of-court settlement, and maybe our teams will meet Shah in the first part of February to discuss and formulate how to go about it,” Rio told reporters here. During the meeting, the issue of royalty on petroleum and natural gas along the Assam-Nagaland border was also discussed.

“If we resolve the border dispute and the issue of royalty, it will be good for both sides as we are going to remain neighbours,” Rio added.

Its worthy to note that Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma held a meeting with his Nagaland counterpart Neiphiu Rio on Sunday, and discussed various issues pertaining to the welfare of the neighbouring states, including to finding a solution of the long-pending boundary dispute.