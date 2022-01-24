COVID-19 Update : Meghalaya Registers 305 New Cases, Pushing Tally To 88,764

NET Web Desk

The northeastern state of Meghalaya have registered 305 fresh new cases thereby pushing the tally of confirmed cases to 88,764, as informed by a senior health department official.

Meghalaya now has 2,257 active cases, while 168 more people recuperated from the disease, taking the total recoveries in the northeastern state to 85,009, while 1 death has been registered taking the total fatalities to 1,498.

According to the Health Services Director Dr Aman War, out of 305 new cases, East Khasi Hills district reported 242, followed by Ri Bhoi (18), West Garo Hills (16), West Jaintia Hills (8), five cases each from West Khasi Hills, South Garo Hills, South West Khasi Hills and one case in West Khasi Hills district.

The state has so far tested over 13.05 lakh samples for COVID-19. While, a total of 22.63 lakh people have been inoculated with COVID-19 vaccine in the state, War added.