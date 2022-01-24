COVID-19 Update : Mizoram Registers 495 New Cases; 34.10% Positivity Rate

- NET Web Desk
Mizoram registered a total of 495 new COVID-19 cases, and zero deaths in the last 24 hours, as informed by the latest report of state Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR).
Besides, the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 34.10%, according to the information shared by state government today.
The active caseload now stands at 9468. While, a total of 1,60,148 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram so far. A total of 581 people have succumbed to the deadly infection.
A total of 1977 samples were tested on January 23, 2022, out of which 206 samples belonged to males, while 289 of females.
If DIPR report is taken into context, out of the total samples tested – 397 belonged to symptomatic patients, 98 of asymptomatic.
Furthermore, the total recovery rate in the northeastern state stands at 1,50,099. The official statement further adds that, RT-PCR test detected 0 positive cases, TrueNAT detected 0 positive cases, while RAgT & FIA identified 493 (33.97%) & 2 (100.00%) positive cases respectively.