Former Tripura CM Slams Centre For Rejecting Netaji’s Tableau From West Bengal

NET Web Desk

The former Tripura Chief Minister & leader of opposition, Manik Sarkar on Sunday criticized the Centre for rejecting the tableau showcasing the iconic leader – Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose’s valour for the Republic Day parade, and to the contrary, decision to set-up Netaji’s statue on the India Gate is basically an attempt to justify its move.

“The Centre only selected the tableaus of their choice. The states didn’t have any rights or freedom. The Centre’s decision to set up Netaji’s statue at India Gate was in order to save their faces. They can better explain how much respect they pay to Netaji through unveiling the statue.” – mentioned Sarkar, on being asked about cancellation of tableaus from Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and West Bengal.

“What mistake did the Bengal government make by choosing Netaji as the theme for the Republic Day Parade? Netaji’s birthday is of importance as this year is his 125th birth anniversary. Why did they (Centre) reject the tableau?” – he asked.

Responding to his statements, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson, Nabendu Bhattacharya asserted, “His comments show a secret understanding between CPM and the Trinamool Congress. Regarding paying respect to Netaji, I must say that setting up of his statue at India Gate happened only during the BJP government’s tenure. No such honour was given to Netaji in the earlier government’s regime.”

Its worthy to note that the nation celebrated Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose’s 126th birth anniversary on January 23 of this year. During this occasion, the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) and Students’ Federation of India (SFI) members of the Bamutia assembly constituency under West Tripura organized a blood donation camp at Chhatra-Yuva Bhavan in Agartala, which was attended by former Chief Minister Manik Sarkar and others.