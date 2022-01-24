Manipur 2022 polls: CM Biren optimistic of securing two-third majority; CM face not up to him

By NET/UT News Desk

New Delhi: Manipur’s chief minister N Biren Singh has claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party will form the government with a comfortable two-third majority. He also added that the new chief minister is something the party central leadership of BJP will decide.

According to ANI, N Biren Singh was quoted saying “Ticket finalisation is with the central leadership. BJP will contest on all 60 seats. Earlier we got 21 seats, this time we will get double of it. We are working hard for the two-third majority”.

He also told ANI that BJP in Manipur have no pre-poll alliance with any party.

The opposition Congress party in Manipur, seen as the only formidable opposition on Saturday announced the list of 40 candidates for the upcoming Manipur assembly polls while the ruling BJP is busy selecting its candidates with surplus of candidates.

The polls in Manipur will take place in two phases. The first phase will see 38 constituencies that will go to the poll on February 27 while the remaining 22 seats will go to poll on March 3.

The notification for the first phase of the assembly polls will be issued on February 1, while that of the second and final phase on February 4.

The 38 constituencies that will go to poll on the first phase are Khundrakpam, Heingang, Khurai, Kshetrigao, Thongju, Andro, Lamlai, Thangmeiband, Keirao, Sagolband, Saikot (ST), Imphal, Keishamthong, Wangkhei, Sekmai (SC), Lamsang, Konthoujam, Langthabal, Naoriya Pakhanglakpa, Wangoi, Mayang, Nambol, Moirang, Thanga, Kumbi, Saikul (ST), Kangpokpi, Yaiskul, Singjamei, Saitu (ST), Tipaimukh (ST), Patsoi, Thanlon (ST), Uripok, Henglep (ST), Churachandpur (ST), Singhat (ST), Bishenpur and Oinam.

In the second phase, voting will take place in Lilong, Thoubal , Wangjing Tentha, Karong (ST), Wabgai, Kakching, Hiyanglam, Jiribam, Tamenglong (ST), Sugnoo, Chandel (ST), Ukhrul (ST), Tengnoupal (ST), Khangabo, Phungyar (ST), Chingai (ST), Mao (ST), Wangkhem, Tadubi (ST), Tamei (ST), Heirok and Nungba (ST).

Source: Ukhrul Times