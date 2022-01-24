Manipur : Sudden Closure Of Oil Pumps; Leading To Hike In Fuel Prices

NET Web Desk

Sudden closure of oil pumps across the northeastern state of Manipur – a move to protest the recent attack on oil and gas tankers’ drivers have disrupted normal life of citizens, who had to purchase petrol and diesel at much higher-prices from road-side vendors.

During a meeting held on Sunday, the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) and Nayara Energy resolved to close their oil pumps (retail outlets) in Manipur today in response to the appeal made by oil and gas tankers’ drivers.

This meeting condemned the security breach, which led protestors mercilessly attack the drivers of commercial trucks, thereby vandalizing around 58 trucks (18 LPG tanker trucks, three POL trucks and another 38 POL trucks of IOCL) on January 21. Atleast 105 trucks were detained by the protesters.

Its worthy to note that Kangpokpi civil bodies, under the aegis of KSO Sadar Hills imposed a total ban on movement of all commercial trucks from 12 AM of January 21, following a hit-and-run incident in concerned district along NH 2 on January 21. A youth hailing from Keithelmanbi Military Colony lost his life during the tragic incident.

Meanwhile, the meeting has also appealed state government to fully implement National Highways (NH) Rules and compensate for the damage and injuries caused on January 21. It has also resolved to stage a series of agitations, if demands placed for the same is not fulfilled on or before January 31.