Manipur : UNC Calls For 6-Hr ‘Total Shutdown’ On Republic Day Along Naga-Inhabited Regions

The United Naga Council (UNC) has announced to impose a 6-hour “total shutdown” on January 26, Republic Day to demonstrate the Naga people’s resentment against “delaying and frequent backtracking” on the political settlement of the “historic Indo-Naga Framework Agreement” even after more than 6 years of signing and also for not delivering justice to the victims of Oting villagers on December 4 and 5, 2021, till date.

The total shutdown will begin from 6 am and will culminate at 12 noon of the day.

The UNC said that this measure is in continuation to the press statement of January 23, pursuant to the declaration of the United Naga Council presidential council meeting held on January 19, 2022 at Tahamzam (Senapati) headquarters that the Naga people in Manipur will abstain from participation in the ensuing India’s Republic Day celebration on January 26 as a part of its non-co-operation movement.

As such, “tribe hohos, district apex organizations, Naga frontal organizations and regional organizations are requested that this directive is strictly enforced in their respective jurisdictions”.

