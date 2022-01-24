Mizoram : Agricultural Department Initiates Training On Crop Species & Varieties

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

In an attempt to generate awareness about cultivation & seeds, the Agriculture Technology Management Agency today organized a training on ‘Tomato Cultivation’ and ‘Distribution of Seeds’ at Agriculture Conference Hall, Lunglei district by Agriculture Technology Management Agency.

During the event, selected farmers from the district were given training on Arka Samrat variety seeds – this is a high yielding F1 variety of tomato that can be harvested twice a year.

However, the Agriculture Technology Management Agency have also selected successful farmers from the district every year and this year, the selected ones will receive a citation and cash award of Rs. 10,000 are –

• C Lalnunmawia, Serkawn, Lunglei Block

• Zosangliana, Thenhlum, Bunghmun Block

• Lalengmawia, Cherhlun, Hnahthial Block

• Vanlalnghaka Sailo, Lungsen, Lungsen Block