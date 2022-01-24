Mizoram Celebrates ‘National Girl Child Day’, Emphasizes On Promoting Education & Nutrition

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

Commemorating the ‘National Girl Day’ celebrations, the Mizoram Government in collaboration with the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) & security forces today organized a series of events across the state.

At Serchhip district – the Serchhip Government College, NSS Unit; and Red Ribbon Club & Women Cell organized an event based on the theme ‘Empowering Girl Child in our Society’.

Addressing a function, the Principal of Government Serchhip College, Lalremsiama emphasized on the need of empowering a girl child. Altogether, five selected female children were also awarded a citation for their achievements.

Among them was Zosangliani, D/o Lalrinmawia Thenzawl, who is currently pursuing her BA Fourth Semester. Zosangliani had an adverse reaction to her vaccination at the age of 5 years and became differently abled since then. Despite, of all odds, she has managed to pursue her education.

At Champhi district, the NABARD Mizoram Regional Office organized ‘Financial Literacy Camp’ at Govt. G.M High School. During the event, H. Lalhmachhuani, DDM, NABARD Champhai informed students about the bank’s several programmes and educational loans available to students for pursuing their higher studies.

Meanwhile, the Serchhip Battalion of Assam Rifles also organized an awareness campaign at Zokhawthar (Myanmar border) with an emphasis on the importance of girl education, health and nutrition of girl child.

They also informed the local populace on the various schemes introduced by government to improve the condition of girls such as Save the Girl Child, Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao, free and subsidized education for girl child in educational institutions.